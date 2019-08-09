First National Corp MA ADV Buys 666 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.09% of SJW Group worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on SJW Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

