First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 711.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 929,227 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 435.6% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after buying an additional 795,353 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,276,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,436,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 166,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.95. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

