First National Corp MA ADV Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,072,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $863,471,000 after purchasing an additional 674,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,695,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,087,000 after purchasing an additional 48,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,386,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,230,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after buying an additional 1,387,767 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after buying an additional 621,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

PSX stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.48. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.89 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.