First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 3.5% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,002.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,072,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,150 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,600,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,143,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 245,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.12.

