First National Corp MA ADV Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,874,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.91. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.27 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

