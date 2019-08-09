First Personal Financial Services Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $117.57 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $119.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

