First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Purchased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,737,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4,080.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. 3,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,725. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.75.

