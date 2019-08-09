Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,968 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $128,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,514,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 53,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,868. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $214.83 and a 1-year high of $277.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.39.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.