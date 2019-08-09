Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 602,014 Shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,014 shares during the quarter. Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C accounts for 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 335.99% of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C worth $940,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82. Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 Exchange Traded Notes Series C has a 52 week low of $63.38 and a 52 week high of $100.68.

