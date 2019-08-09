Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,558 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $222,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTES. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 101.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.39. The stock had a trading volume of 25,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,140. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. NetEase Inc has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.11.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

