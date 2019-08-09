Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $323.09 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,770,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557,597 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of General Electric worth $323,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after purchasing an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in General Electric by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after buying an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,919,000 after buying an additional 6,235,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,447,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,959,000 after buying an additional 763,673 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,819,000 after buying an additional 7,194,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

