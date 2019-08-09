Fisher Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,132 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.69% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $226,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

MUB stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

