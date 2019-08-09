Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,855,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720,783 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $554,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $36.41 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,399,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

