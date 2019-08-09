Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 10,326,397 Shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,085,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,326,397 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.93% of ING Groep worth $417,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 577.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,834,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after buying an additional 1,563,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 13.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,218,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,069,000 after purchasing an additional 382,189 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $9.73 on Friday. ING Groep NV has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.15 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

