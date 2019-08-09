Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 15,536,251 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,736,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,536,251 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $176,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 323,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 240,865 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NYSE BBVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.92. 35,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

