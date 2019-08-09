Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 17,510,378 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,134,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,510,378 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $389,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 536,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 88,068 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,533,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 319,823 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

