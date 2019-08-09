Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Five Point from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Five Point has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

NYSE:FPH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,575. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49. Five Point has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Point will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

