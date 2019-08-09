Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

FVRR stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 359,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,857. Fiverr International has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $44.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

