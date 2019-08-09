FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. FleetCor Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $11.53-11.83 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $243.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on FleetCor Technologies to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $302.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.93.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 274,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,908. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FleetCor Technologies has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $296.92.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

