Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Director Acquires $21,480.00 in Stock

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,912.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLXN stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 720,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,065. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $425.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.05% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. BidaskClub lowered Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after buying an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after buying an additional 70,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.