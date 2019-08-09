FlorinCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.63 Million (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Trade By Trade. Over the last seven days, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FlorinCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00723240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000868 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013203 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About FlorinCoin

FlorinCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlorinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlorinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.