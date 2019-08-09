Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $954.58 Million

Brokerages expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to post sales of $954.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $943.90 million. Flowers Foods reported sales of $923.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Flowers Foods stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 690,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,812. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $40,532,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 29.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after buying an additional 385,982 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth about $7,292,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,517,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,156,000 after buying an additional 279,339 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 275,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

