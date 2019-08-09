Fluent Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,317 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

