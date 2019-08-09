Fluent Financial LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,565 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $48.15 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

