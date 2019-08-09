Fluent Financial LLC Sells 3,534 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.39.

