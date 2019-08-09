Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fluent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.08. Fluent reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Fluent in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

NASDAQ FLNT traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,140. The firm has a market cap of $366.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 121,479 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 30,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

