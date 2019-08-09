Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Shares Down 20%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shares traded down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 173,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 253,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $11.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

