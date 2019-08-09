FolmCoin (FLM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

FolmCoin (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last week, FolmCoin has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FolmCoin has a total market capitalization of $3,539.00 and $3.00 worth of FolmCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FolmCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,898.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.01790990 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.02708123 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00722861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.00787700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00010360 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00049105 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00496458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00125542 BTC.

FolmCoin Profile

FLM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PHI1612 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. FolmCoin’s total supply is 9,662,813 coins. FolmCoin’s official Twitter account is @folmcoin. FolmCoin’s official website is folmcoin.com.

FolmCoin Coin Trading

FolmCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FolmCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FolmCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FolmCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

