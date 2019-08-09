Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FL. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.72.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $40.92. 3,046,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,267 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 36,476 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.