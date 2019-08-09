Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Plans $0.23 Semi-Annual Dividend

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 1,032,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,514. FOX has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

