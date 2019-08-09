Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.15. Francesca’s shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 1,601 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Francesca’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Francesca's alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.13 million for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%.

In related news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 45,000 shares of Francesca’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $137,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,005,527 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,722. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Francesca’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,985,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 79,840 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 18.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 1,561.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,175,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,104,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Francesca’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter.

Francesca’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Francesca's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Francesca's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.