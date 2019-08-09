freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on freenet and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €21.20 ($24.65) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.10 ($26.86) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.28 ($24.75).

FRA FNTN traded down €0.21 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €17.34 ($20.16). 534,247 shares of the company traded hands. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.76.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

