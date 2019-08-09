Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fresnillo from a top pick rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fresnillo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.17. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

