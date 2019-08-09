FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FuelCell Energy develops and markets ultra-clean power plants that generate electricity with up to twice the efficiency of conventional fossil fuel plants with virtually no air pollution and reduced greenhouse gas emissions using a variety of fuels including renewable biogas and domestically-available fuels like natural gas. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen cut FuelCell Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.19.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.33. 3,540,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,851,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares during the last quarter.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

