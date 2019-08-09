Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.75. Full House Resorts shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 47,181 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $41.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 449,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,225.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLL. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 32,224 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 739,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 23,030 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Full House Resorts by 3.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

