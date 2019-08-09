FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Middleby Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.00. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Middleby had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price objective on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

Shares of MIDD opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.60. Middleby has a 1 year low of $96.65 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 1,724.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 22.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.