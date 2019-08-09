FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

WNEB opened at $8.74 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 16.17%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 360,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western New England Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

