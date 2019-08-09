FY2019 EPS Estimates for FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.12. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ FY2020 earnings at $12.97 EPS.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised FleetCor Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.93.

Shares of FLT opened at $296.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.79. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $296.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.