FY2019 EPS Estimates for Unit Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:UNT)

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unit in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.56.

Get Unit alerts:

UNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UNT opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.54. Unit has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.61 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unit by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 75,318 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Unit by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Unit by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unit by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 29,397 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director King P. Kirchner bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,723.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $157,620 over the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.