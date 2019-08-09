FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Imperial Oil Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday. GMP Securities decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.62.

IMO stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.18. 146,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,687. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.09. Imperial Oil has a one year low of C$32.44 and a one year high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

