FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Ltd Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

TGB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 6,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,887. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 235,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at about $14,177,000. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at about $815,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

