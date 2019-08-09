FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APTO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

