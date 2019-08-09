GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) Trading Up 0.1%

GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, approximately 273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in GABELLI GO ANYW/COM were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About GABELLI GO ANYW/COM (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)

The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

