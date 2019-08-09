Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ (GLMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We maintain our Buy rating of ATEC and raise our 12-month price target to $6.00 per share, up from $4.00. We derive our price target based on: (1) an EV-to-sales multiple analysis assuming 10% discount rate and using a 3.0x multiple on projected 2027 sales of $455M; and (2) a discounted cash flow analysis using the projected free cash flow to the firm through 2027 and assuming a 10% discount rate and a 3% terminal growth rate. Using the average of the two methods, we arrive at a 12-month price target of $5.80 per share, which we round to $6.00.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLMD. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.05. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a current ratio of 25.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 659,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

