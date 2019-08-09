Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. 554,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,428. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLPI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

