GB Group (LON:GBG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of GB Group (LON:GBG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities lowered GB Group to an add rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.89) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 573 ($7.49) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 563.80. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 407.50 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.34). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.99 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. GB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 149,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($7.06), for a total transaction of £804,735 ($1,051,528.81). Also, insider Chris Clark purchased 99 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £512.82 ($670.09). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,767 shares of company stock worth $244,601,526.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

