GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. GCI Liberty’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $66.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given GCI Liberty an industry rank of 83 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GLIBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of GLIBA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 436,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,097. GCI Liberty has a 52 week low of $38.72 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $217.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that GCI Liberty will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $3,070,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,027,000 after purchasing an additional 72,248 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,352,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,799,000 after buying an additional 1,219,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,466,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,134,000 after buying an additional 559,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in GCI Liberty by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,127,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

