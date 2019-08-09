GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 100,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 18,840.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth about $336,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.