General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells $11,046,038.32 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GM stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

