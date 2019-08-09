Genesis Energy’s (GEL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Genesis Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

GEL traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,273. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -252.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $210,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

